STYLE & FASHION

Social media helps 93-year-old bride-to-be choose wedding dress

EMBED </>More Videos

Martin turned to Birdsnest for her wedding dress, a store in the New South Wales area. She had four different options that she modeled. (KTRK)

CANBERRA, Australia --
A 93-year-old bride-to-be just proved that it is never too late for love.

Sylvia Martin is marrying her 88-year-old friend Frank Raymond later this month, and she needed to find the perfect wedding dress.

Martin and Raymond have known each other for decades, but she would always refuse his proposals and didn't want to take Raymond's last name.

But a few months ago, she learned that she could keep her last name and finally accepted Raymond's proposal.

Martin turned to Birdsnest for her wedding dress, a store in the New South Wales area. She had four different options that she modeled.

The store shared photos on its Facebook page of Martin's wedding dress choices and asked, "What should Sylvia wear to her wedding?"

"We're thrilled to play a tiny role in Sylvia's love story," the Facebook post read.

Martin ended up choosing the lace dress that received more than 5,000 votes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionshoppingsocietyviralbuzzworthydressesweddingsu.s. & worlddistractionfeel good
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
Over the RompHim? Check out men's lace shorts
Melania Trump wears $51K Dolce & Gabbana jacket in Sicily
It's here: Houston nurse has a romper for males on the job
New 'convertible jorts' can be yours for $400
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Source: 2 arrested for Ghost Ship fire that killed 36 people
Bill Cosby trial begins
Trump to embrace privatization of air traffic control system
Suspect in attack of man with cerebral palsy back in custody
Warriors and Cavs headed to Cleveland for NBA Finals
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off today
5 dead in shooting at business near Orlando
Show More
Overturned vehicle cleared from WB lanes of Bay Bridge
Wine sells for $2M at Napa charity auction
Immigrant advocates demand release of 2 Bay Area men
London attack: More detentions in hunt for accomplices
London Bridge terror attack victims
More News
Top Video
Source: 2 arrested for Ghost Ship fire that killed 36 people
Bill Cosby trial begins
5 dead in shooting at business near Orlando
Warriors and Cavs headed to Cleveland for NBA Finals
More Video