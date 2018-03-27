GUNS

Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets

EMBED </>More Videos

Alexo Athletica has come out with a yoga pant that can hold it all, including a gun. (Alexo Athletica)

ABC7.com staff
A sportswear company has come out with a yoga pant that makes it easier for women to exercise while carrying a gun.

Alexo Athletica has created a yoga pant marketed at being able to carry it all, including a firearm.

RELATED: Bulletproof backpacks for kids selling out after Florida shooting

The company's "Signature Pant," listed at $99 on its website, shows a gun and knife tucked neatly into the waistband alongside an iPhone.

It's part of what Alexo Athletica calls "carry-wear."

RELATED: Step inside the bulletproof shelter designed to protect students from an active shooter

The company said it supports the Second Amendment and a woman's right to defend herself while also being fashionable.

According to a statement on the company's website, Alexo said it "will never back down from supporting a woman's right to choose how she defends herself while striving to bring the best in fashionable, functional active carry-wear to the market."

Click here for stories about guns and gun control.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionbusinessgunsyogaexerciseshoppingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GUNS
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
VIDEO: Suspect in San Mateo school threat attempts to buy gun
More guns
STYLE & FASHION
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a big fan of scrunchies
Retro Mickey Mouse gets high-fashion twist in Disney's latest collab
Oscars after-parties: What Hollywood wore to celebrate
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars red carpet
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
Fatal officer-involved shooting investigation of unarmed man Stephon Clark underway
Protesters rally against Urban Shield funding in Alameda County
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
NVIDIA suspending self-driving tests across the globe
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
Water park co-owner arrested on charges of murder, child endangerment
Show More
Video shows restaurant worker spitting in customer's food amid argument
President Donald Trump benefiting from economic policies
Possible grave site found in search for missing LA actress
Dog owners warned about treats making pets sick
1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Concord
More News
Top Video
1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Concord
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
Water park co-owner arrested on charges of murder, child endangerment
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
More Video