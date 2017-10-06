Vallejo police are investigating a fatal shooting that may be related to an earlier incident at an elementary school between two young students.A man was shot and killed Thursday morning on Kemper Street -- not far from his home. Police say the shooting happened on the street after a fight that started around 10 a.m.Neighbors told ABC7 News the victim and suspect lived just a few houses away from each other.The Vallejo school superintendent would not give details but confirmed that the homicide affected two young students at Loma Vista Elementary where counselors were brought in Friday for students and staff.Vallejo police however, would not confirm any connection between the homicide and the children at the school -- citing an "ongoing investigation."