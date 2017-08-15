Father of Oakland murder victim makes appeal to find son's killer

Gene Deporis is remembering his son as gentle, honorable and kind."Dave would stick up for anyone and anything, in this case, he stuck up for his music," said DePoris.Dave DePoris, 33, was killed August 9th in Oakland while chasing a robbery suspect who had stolen his laptop which contained recordings by the singer-songwriter.Gene Deporis had traveled to the Bay Area from his home in Sarasota, Florida to help find his son's killer or information which could lead to an arrest."If there is something you saw or something you heard that day, this is your community you've got to clean this up for all of us, my son is gone," said DePoris.Oakland Police say they have no suspects or leads in the case.Friends of Deporis have started a GoFundMe page to raise donations to help license and market Deporis' music for the public to hear.