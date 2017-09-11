Father, son die in plane crash near Benicia in Solano County

Officials are investigating after a father and his son died in a small plane crash near Benicia in Solano County on Saturday.A 67-year-old man and his 43-year-old son were the only two people on board.A ground team located the plane early Monday morning in Solano County north of Benicia, Civil Air Patrol officials said.The Beechcraft BE-36 airplane took off from Buchanan Field Airport in Concord Saturday afternoon on its way to Arcata-Eureka Airport in McKinleyville, but had not landed by Saturday night.The CAP was activated Saturday night to search for the aircraft.