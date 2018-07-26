AHWAHNEE, Calif. --As the Ferguson Fire continues to grow, major closures are happening to help with the massive firefight.
The National Park Service closed the Yosemite Valley and the Wawona areas, as well as the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias to visitors as the fire creeps closer. Thick smoke has made the air in many parts of the National Park unhealthy and could lead to unsafe driving conditions on Highway 41, the main route between Fresno and the park.
As of Thursday morning, the Ferguson Fire has burned 43,299 acres, and containment is up to 27-percent. There are currently 5,236 structures threatened by the fire.
But fire officials have slowly begun to lift some of the evacuation orders. Residents of Jerseydale and Sweetwater Ridge Road were allowed to return home on Wednesday. But earlier in the day, new evacuations were ordered for the north side of Triangle Road, from Vista Lago to east Westfall and all side roads to the north. The north side of East Westfall to Old Mill and all side roads to the North were also evacuated.
Firefighters have been challenged by the fire, which has now been burning for 13 days. The fire is burning in very rough terrain, with very hot conditions, and limited access, requiring significant air support.
With every day, there's danger in the firefight, as well as outside of it.
Nearly 3,700 fire personnel are aggressively attacking the flames. The fire has injured seven firefighters and killed one Cal Fire employee, dozer operator Braden Varney.
Fire officials are working very closely with the residents affected in this fire.
There will be a meeting Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Greeley Hill Community Center on Fiske Road in Coulterville.
FIRE INFO
Road Closures:
- Highway 41/Wawona Road is closed from the Yosemite Valley, through Wawona, to the park's south gate.
- Highway 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area.
- Big Oak Flat Road is closed from the Highway 120 junction at Crane Flat to the Yosemite Valley.
Mandatory Evacuations:
These areas are currently under a mandatory evacuation:
- El Portal Trailer Court
- Incline Rd from Clearing House to the last BLM campground
- Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground
- Savage's Trading Post
- Rancheria Flat - Government Housing
- Old El Portal (including Yosemite View Lodge)
- Foresta
- Yosemite West
- Old Yosemite Road
- Ponderosa Basin
- Anderson Valley
- Lush Meadows
- Triangle Road from Darrah Road in the Lushmeadows area to Hwy 49 South and all side roads
- East Westfall Road to Chowchilla Mountain Road and all side roads
- Tip Top Road from Triangle Road to Gunther Road including Gunther Road
Evacuation Advisories:
This is NOT an Evacuation Order. This is an advisement only of a potential Evacuation Order should conditions change.
- Highway 49 South from Stumpfield Mountain Rd to the Mariposa Madera County Line (including Kimble Rd, Stumpfield Mountain Rd, Watt Rd)
- Ponderosa Basin
- Triangle Rd from Jerseydale Rd to Hwy 49 South (including all side roads)
- Darrah Rd from Triangle to Sherrod Rd
- East side of Hwy 49S from Darrah Rd to Harris Rd (including Boyer Rd, Woodland Area, Wass Rd, Tip Top Rd)
Next Community Meeting:
Thursday, July 26 at 6 pm
Mariposa Fairgrounds - Sequoia Hall
5007 Fairgrounds Road
Mariposa CA 95338
Evacuation Centers:
- New Life Christian Church (at capacity) - 5089 Cole Rd, Mariposa
- Mariposa Elementary School - 5044 Jones St, Mariposa CA 95338
- Mountain Christian Center - 40299 CA-49, Oakhurst CA 93644
Animal Shelters:
Small Animals:
SPCA
5599 California 49
Mariposa CA 95338
Large Animals:
Mariposa County Fairgrounds
5007 Fairgrounds Road
Mariposa CA 95338
