Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park leaves 2 more firefighters hurt

The fire has burned 21,541 acres and at this point is only 7% contained. (KFSN)

MARIPOSA COUNTY --
Authorities say two more California firefighters have been injured while battling a stubborn and growing wildfire in steep terrain west of Yosemite National Park.

Fire spokesman Rich Eagan says the firefighters were hospitalized Friday after suffering back injuries. Both have been released and are expected to fully recover.
RELATED: Thick smoke from Ferguson Fire blocking views of Yosemite

A total of four firefighters have been injured and one killed since the blaze broke out July 13.

Eagan says the fire is expanding to the north into inaccessible and rugged terrain within Sierra National Forest. It has burned about 42 square miles (110 square kilometers) of timber and is just 7 percent contained.

A memorial service for firefighter Braden Varney, who was killed while operating a bulldozer on the fire line, will be held Monday in Modesto.

