PERSONAL FINANCE

Ask Finney: Gold jewelry, medallion signature guarantee, bank refunds

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:

@LyftCodeTrek wrote on Twitter: My wife bought 14-karat gold from a department store. When she went to sell it, they said it was only 10-karat.

Answer 1:

So, who is right here? The department store or the gold buyer? It could be either. Most gold jewelry is stamped with its Karat, so in this case either 10-k or 14-karat gold .Get a magnifying glass and check for that. Also, get a second opinion by taking it to another gold buyer.

Question 2:

Ed asked: Is a Medallion Signature Guarantee worth it?

Answer 2:

A medallion signature guarantee guarantees a signature is genuine. Banks and other financial institutions can offer the guarantee, but don't have an obligation.

You needing one is a tough question. It depends on your trust of the transferring parties and the underlying securities. So you can read more, here is a link.

Question 3:

Priscilla asked: I'm wondering how I can get my direct deposit back after it covered negative charges due to fraudulent activity? My bank denied multiple claims. What can I do?

Answer 3:

Okay, give your bank one more shot at this, and ask them, very specifically, why they are not returning your money. If they still don't give you the money, please forward their response and all the information about your situation to me, and I will look into this. Often when I ask, we get things cleared up quickly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemoney7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsbankbanks
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Wells Fargo fined $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
College grad receives $2K bill that didn't belong to him
Morgan Stanley's George Noceti with tips for your tax refund
Taxpayers given unexpected break after IRS website glitch
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Gas leak at SF homeless shelter sends 12 to hospital
Suspect in deadly shooting at Waffle House taken into custody
John Lynch: Reuben Foster will be cut if proven he hit woman
Kate Middleton's baby dress reminiscent of Diana
Toronto police say 9 dead after van plows into pedestrians
Crocodiles named Will, Kate welcome new hatchlings
VTA testing intensifying at Berryessa BART station in San Jose
Show More
GQ magazine includes the Bible on 'don't have to read' list
Oakland residents demand repeal of rental housing act
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
'American Idol' voting goes live on both coasts!
Man sentenced to 50 years for stealing $1.2M worth of fajitas
More News