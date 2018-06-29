PERSONAL FINANCE

Before you go: Check out these toll hikes, transit changes and more starting July 1

Two surfers ride a wave near Fort Point below the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. (AP)

SAN FRANCISCO --
From fare hikes to increases in minimum wage, here's what will be affected starting July 1, 2018.

Golden Gate Bridge

FasTrak, carpool and pay-by-plate drivers will all have to pay a new toll fee.

It will cost you an additional quarter to cross the Golden Gate Bridge starting Sunday.

The board passed this increase four years ago and says it will help with a five-year budget shortfall.

So, if you have a FasTrak, your toll will go up to $7. If you don't have a FasTrak, your toll jumps to $8.

RELATED: San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge toll fee to increase

AC Transit
AC transit will adjust the cost of local bus fares.

Cash fare for a local adult single ride will increase by ten cents to $2.35. Local adult 31-Day pass is $84.60.

Adult Day Pass prices will remain unchanged at $5.

For more information

San Francisco Minimum Wage
San Francisco's minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour.

The San Francisco $15 minimum wage came to fruition with the passage of Proposition J in November 2014, which also guaranteed cost-of-living increases.

RELATED: $117,000 a year considered 'low income' in some Bay Area counties
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetoll boothminimum wagesan francisco bayac transitgolden gate bridgefare increasepublic transportationSan Francisco
PERSONAL FINANCE
Report: $117K a year considered 'low income' in some Bay Area counties
Survey: 40 percent of millennials overspend to keep up with friends
Financial advisor offers tips on personal finances, savings
Ask Finney: Credit cards, e-mail receipts, travel insurance
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
8-year plea deal on the table for Ghost Ship defendants
Trump says he'll name high court pick on July 9
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Tunitas Creak Beach gets a makeover, Martins Beach could open to public
Crews contain fire at SF building that houses Kokkari
Suspect in Capital Gazette shooting used pump-action shotgun
Friday before 4th of July predicted busiest day in airline history
A private feud led to public tennis court upgrades around San Francisco
Show More
Boy burned at science camp in Napa
Telling their stories: The 5 victims killed in Capital Gazette shooting
Justice for Junior: NYPD says no wrongdoing by cops in teen's fatal stabbing
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
Vandals steal from Salvation Army's mobile kitchen in San Rafael
More News