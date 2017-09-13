A Florida mother evacuating because of Hurricane Irma won $10,000 after buying a scratch-off ticket in North Carolina.Tiffany Hatfield bought a $5 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off at the Circle K on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount on her way to Virginia.Hatfield , who is from Ocoee, Florida, said when she realized she won, she started screaming and felt very happy.She said she plans on using the money to help repair her home from the damage Irma caused.