HURRICANE IRMA

Hurricane Irma evacuee wins lottery after buying ticket in Rocky Mount

Tiffany Hatfield (North Carolina Lottery)

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina --
A Florida mother evacuating because of Hurricane Irma won $10,000 after buying a scratch-off ticket in North Carolina.

Tiffany Hatfield bought a $5 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off at the Circle K on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount on her way to Virginia.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida


Hatfield , who is from Ocoee, Florida, said when she realized she won, she started screaming and felt very happy.

She said she plans on using the money to help repair her home from the damage Irma caused.

