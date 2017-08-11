Fire at Lake Berryessa expands to 114 acres

Mandatory evacuations have been issued and roads are closed due to a fast-moving fire in Capell Valley at Lake Berryessa. (KGO-TV)

By abc7news.com staff
LAKE BERRYESSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Mandatory evacuations have been issued and roads are closed due to a fast-moving fire in Capell Valley at Lake Berryessa. Cal Fire reports the blaze is approximately 114 acres and 25 percent contained. They're urging residents to avoid the Capell Valley area.


Officials say road closures are in place where the fire is burning, on both sides of Berryessa Knoxville Road and Hwy 128. Additional road closures are in place at Sage Canyon Road at Lower Chiles Valley Road, Highway 128 at Moskowite Corners, and Knoxville Rd at Spanish Flat


The terrain in this area of Napa County is reportedly steep and rocky, with dry brush and pockets of timber.

According to officials, structures are threatened and additional resources have been ordered.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
