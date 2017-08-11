Fire at Lake Berryessa expands to 114 acres

UPDATE: Evacuations issued and roads closed due to fire burning in Capell Valley at Lake Berryessa. https://t.co/Reumf9dEXa pic.twitter.com/EtPrrx4g3e — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 11, 2017

Mandatory evacuations have been issued and roads are closed due to a fast-moving fire in Capell Valley at Lake Berryessa. Cal Fire reports the blaze is approximately 114 acres and 25 percent contained. They're urging residents to avoid the Capell Valley area.Officials say road closures are in place where the fire is burning, on both sides of Berryessa Knoxville Road and Hwy 128. Additional road closures are in place at Sage Canyon Road at Lower Chiles Valley Road, Highway 128 at Moskowite Corners, and Knoxville Rd at Spanish FlatThe terrain in this area of Napa County is reportedly steep and rocky, with dry brush and pockets of timber.According to officials, structures are threatened and additional resources have been ordered.