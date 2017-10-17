ALERT!!



All lanes of US 101 SB at Spencer Ave are CLOSED due to a fire. Avoid the area, major delays. There is... https://t.co/fGmcCqlogo — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) October 17, 2017

A fast-moving brush fire burning in Marin County a mile north of the Robin Williams tunnel this afternoon briefly prompted evacuations and forced the California Highway Patrol to close all lanes of southbound Highway 101 at Spencer Avenue.A severe traffic alert is in effect for southbound Highway 101 north of Rodeo Avenue in Sausalito.All lanes of southbound Highway 101 are blocked. Drivers are being warned to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen at this time.