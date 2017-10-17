WILDFIRE

Highway 101 South closed in Sausalito as firefighters extinguish brush fire

Crews are battling a fast-moving brush fire burning a mile north of the Robin Williams tunnel. (KGO)

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
A fast-moving brush fire burning in Marin County a mile north of the Robin Williams tunnel this afternoon briefly prompted evacuations and forced the California Highway Patrol to close all lanes of southbound Highway 101 at Spencer Avenue.

A severe traffic alert is in effect for southbound Highway 101 north of Rodeo Avenue in Sausalito.


All lanes of southbound Highway 101 are blocked. Drivers are being warned to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
