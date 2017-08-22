Alameda Co. firefighters battling large grass fire at Camp Parks in Dublin

Fire crews are battling a large grass fire at Camp Parks in Dublin, Calif., on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. (KGO-TV)

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Fire crews are battling a large, wind-driven grass fire that is burning at Camp Parks, a U.S. Army facility in Dublin. Alameda County fire officials say the fire has spread to over 200 acres as of 3:45 p.m. It is now 90 percent contained.

The Alameda County Fire Department tweeted an advisory recommending that people with respiratory problems to stay indoors and shut their windows. Evacuation orders were issued for the small, nearby Wallis Ranch neighborhood.



No structures are threatened and there are no reports of injury.

Camp Parks, also known as the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, is home to the Army's 91st Division, and has training facilities for reservists. More than 250 units representing 20,000 military personnel in the Bay Area make use of the installation.

It was constructed during World War II and commissioned in 1943, according to the U.S. Army Reserve.

