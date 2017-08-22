Camp Parks Update: the 200 acre brush fire is 90% contained. No reports of injuries. @DublinCAPolice @DublinPIO @ACSOSheriffs pic.twitter.com/5boF5zc7rl — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2017

Wallis Ranch has been cleared due to heavy smoke. Reunification point is the Dublin Wave in Emerald Glen Park. — City of Dublin (@DublinPIO) August 22, 2017

Camp Parks Update: forward progress is stopped. The veg fire is approx 200 acres & 40% contained. @DublinPIO @ACSOSheriffs @DublinCAPolice — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2017

Update: Firefighters battling 100 acre wind driven fire from the ground & air at Camp Parks in #Dublin. @DublinCAPolice @DublinPIO pic.twitter.com/HImWCLCMZM — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2017

Dublin: FFs are at the scene of a vegetation fire at Camp Parks. If you have respiratory problems please close windows & remain indoors. pic.twitter.com/urPsznd1rW — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2017

Dublin: Firefighters are responding to a confirmed vegetation fire on Camp Parks property. Smoke visible. More info to follow. — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2017

Fire crews are battling a large, wind-driven grass fire that is burning at Camp Parks, a U.S. Army facility in Dublin. Alameda County fire officials say the fire has spread to over 200 acres as of 3:45 p.m. It is now 90 percent contained.The Alameda County Fire Department tweeted an advisory recommending that people with respiratory problems to stay indoors and shut their windows. Evacuation orders were issued for the small, nearby Wallis Ranch neighborhood.No structures are threatened and there are no reports of injury.Camp Parks, also known as the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, is home to the Army's 91st Division, and has training facilities for reservists. More than 250 units representing 20,000 military personnel in the Bay Area make use of the installation.It was constructed during World War II and commissioned in 1943, according to the U.S. Army Reserve.