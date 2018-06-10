Firefighters knock down fire that damaged 2 buildings in Sausalito

A fire damaged two buildings, including a Starbucks, in downtown Sausalito, Calif. on Sunday, June 10, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters say a 2-alarm blaze damaged two buildings, including a Starbucks, in Sausalito near Princess Street and Bridgeway.

One firefighter was hurt when he got an electric shock and several people who live in one of the buildings have been displaced.

"Well, there's six residential units between the second and third floor, ah, they're not gonna be able to come back in tonight due to the utilities shutoff," said Batt. Chief Scott Barnes.

The fire was in an alley and spread to the buildings its cause is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefirefirefighter injuredfirefightersstarbucksSausalito
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Two more bobcats sickened in Santa Cruz Area
Show More
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
More News