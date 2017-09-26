After saving lives during Hurricane Harvey, a first responder received a gift that left him emotional.On Monday, Henry Rogers and his family went to Baytown Hyundai.Rogers thought he was receiving a set of car speakers.Instead, he got a new 2018 Hyundai Elantra."It's beautiful," Crystal Rogers said. "I love it. I couldn't have asked for anything better. It's great."The car, valued a nearly $30,000, was given to Rogers for his Harvey service.The dealership said there were five finalists, but Rogers' story blew them away."Here's a gentleman that lost everything," Baytown Hyundai General Manger Jarryd Vanoostrom said. "I mean, his home was devastated, the vehicles, the children were uprooted. The wife was left overnight on top of a dining room table and he was still at work rescuing people and taking them to the hospitals."Rogers' wife and dog were rescued the next day, but Harvey destroyed their home.At least for one day, they can forget about that."It feels good," Rogers said. "It's got the new car smell."