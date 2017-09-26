HURRICANE HARVEY

First responder receives free car for Hurricane Harvey actions

EMBED </>More Videos

After saving lives during Hurricane Harvey, a first responder received a gift that left him emotional.

Hurricane Harvey reward, Hurricane Harvey car, First responder gets Car after Harvey, Hurricane Harvey car
By
BAYTOWN, Texas --
After saving lives during Hurricane Harvey, a first responder received a gift that left him emotional.

RELATED: Flooded vehicles wind up at Texas raceway after Harvey

On Monday, Henry Rogers and his family went to Baytown Hyundai.

Rogers thought he was receiving a set of car speakers.

Instead, he got a new 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

"It's beautiful," Crystal Rogers said. "I love it. I couldn't have asked for anything better. It's great."

The car, valued a nearly $30,000, was given to Rogers for his Harvey service.

The dealership said there were five finalists, but Rogers' story blew them away.

RELATED: East Bay first responders return home from hurricane disaster sites

"Here's a gentleman that lost everything," Baytown Hyundai General Manger Jarryd Vanoostrom said. "I mean, his home was devastated, the vehicles, the children were uprooted. The wife was left overnight on top of a dining room table and he was still at work rescuing people and taking them to the hospitals."

Rogers' wife and dog were rescued the next day, but Harvey destroyed their home.

At least for one day, they can forget about that.

"It feels good," Rogers said. "It's got the new car smell."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Hurricane Harvey.

Related Topics:
hurricane harveyhouston stronghurricanestormstorm damagecarcharityrewardfeel goodbuzzworthyHoustonTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
East Bay first responders return home from hurricane disaster zones
Flooded vehicles winding up at Texas raceway
HURRICANE HARVEY
Flooded vehicles winding up at Texas raceway
East Bay first responders return home from hurricane disaster zones
NASA images show effects of Hurricane Irma on Caribbean Barbuda Island
San Leandro nonprofit helps those affected by recent natural disasters
More hurricane harvey
Top Stories
Residents evacuated after fire threatens homes in Oakland
Truck crashes into cars at Mill Valley In-N-Out parking lot
Bay Area joins National Voter Registration drive
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
FBI report shows San Jose battling rise in violent crime
NFL fans burn gear in response to anthem protests
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
Santa Clara City Council to consider extending city's curfew
Show More
Developer takes drastic action after I-Team Investigation, Ohlone Indian remains found
Trump meets with Spain's prime minister
No vote this week on GOP health care bill
SF becomes 1st city in nation to sue Equifax over data breach
Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach
More News
Top Video
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
Bay Area joins National Voter Registration drive
NFL fans burn gear in response to anthem protests
Residents evacuated after fire threatens homes in Oakland
More Video