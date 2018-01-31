ICE CREAM

Baskin Robbins offering $1.50 scoops today

LOS ANGELES --
Ice cream lovers, it's time to celebrate! Today is the 31st day of the month, meaning you can get a scoop of ice cream for $1.50 from Baskin Robbins.

The ice creamery continues its promotion, as it has with the other months with 31 days.


The one-day offer is good for one scoop of any of its 31 original flavors.

360 VIDEO: Here's a sweet look inside SF's Museum of Ice Cream

The chain says participation varies among stores, so you'll have to check ahead with the nearest location. You'll be able to find your nearest Baskin-Robbins at this website.

Waffle cones and other toppings are extra, and the offer does not apply to sundaes.

Grab a scoop, snap a photo and tag 'em on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodice creamdealsfoodsnackssnack fooddessertsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ICE CREAM
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Facebook post threatens to call ICE on popular Chicago ice cream shop
SF's Museum of Ice Cream extending its run through the summer
Haagen-Dazs is giving away ice cream
Free cone day at Ben & Jerry's
More ice cream
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News