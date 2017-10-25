  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
FOOD & DRINK

Bay Area restaurants have more Michelin stars than NYC

Chef Val Cantu of Californios is seen in his San Francisco restaurant on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Bay Area's Michelin guide restaurant ratings were out on Wednesday and they show that without a doubt this is a good place to find great food. The region now has more three star restaurants than New York City!

Hanging above the spot where delicious desserts are made, the Michelin star in the kitchen at Californios is about to get company.

"We feel humbled and just, like, so honored," said Chef Val Cantu.

He just learned Californios is becoming the only Mexican restaurant anywhere to get two Michelin stars.

"So that's kind of an outstanding recognition of that chef's talent," said Ellen Fort with Eater SF.


She says the Bay Area has a lot of talented chefs.

"With this new guide we are now above New York," she said. "We have more three star restaurants than NYC."

That includes Benu, where Chef Corey Lee had to wait two extra weeks to find out if he was keeping that coveted rating.

"There's no way they could've released that week," he said.

As fire tore through wine country, Michelin decided to delay the announcement.

"It was a wise choice," said Fort. "I mean, people could not possibly be thinking about restaurant rankings while these fires were going on."

Not only that, fire threatened the very farms these ingredients come from.

"We were talking with them throughout the entire experience and trying to offer up our hands and anything we can do to help, and yeah, it's been a scary experience," said Cantu.

But with the fires now almost contained Fort says, "People need to get back up there. People need to tourists need to know that things are still going and support those restaurants."

Just a block away from his three Michelin star kitchen at Benu, Lee is picking up another Michelin star for his new project at San Francisco's Museum of Modern Art.


"In Situ is a very unique restaurant," he said. "I actually don't even think of it as a restaurant, it's more like this project that involves food. And it's an extension of the museum itself."

While Benu features his own creations, In Situ is a gallery of dishes by other chefs.

"Dishes from chefs who have Michelin starred restaurants that are served there," said Fort. "So it kind of is fitting that In Situ should have its own star."

But when they're not visiting his restaurants, Lee hopes the new Michelin guide will give tourists a reason to head north.

"And let people know that you can visit Napa again, you can go to Sonoma. I think that's really important," he said.

Click here to see the full 2018 Michelin Guide.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrestaurantrestaurantsbay areafoodiefoodie callbusinessSan FranciscoHealdsburgNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Michelin Guide announces Bay Area 'Bib Gourmand' restaurants for 2018
FOOD & DRINK
Orange wines creating buzz with unique taste, color
Unlock frappucinos from the secret Starbucks menu
Trader Joe's recalls salad for possible listeria contamination
See the most popular Halloween candy in every state
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Officials: Senior living center removed fire debris without permit
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
Restaurants to donate proceeds tonight for fire relief
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Meeting held as SF considers safe injection sites
FBI releases sketches of suspects in Sherri Papini kidnapping case
Travelers react to NAACP advisory on American Airlines
Not at home? Amazon wants to come in and drop off packages
Show More
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
BART, Berkeley police clear out part of homeless encampment
Heat wave breaks record temperatures in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
More Photos