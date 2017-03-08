The mad scientists behind Ben & Jerry's ice cream are tapping into what many say is the most important meal of the day -- breakfast!
The company is introducing three new flavors, all inspired by cereal. They are "Fruit Loot," "Frozen Flakes" and "Cocoa Loco." Each one contains a swirl of cereal.
Ben & Jerry's says the flavors are designed to make people feel like a kid again. They'll be served exclusively at Ben & Jerry's scoop shops starting this month.
Ben & Jerry's introduces cereal-themed flavors
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories