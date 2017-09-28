Several major coffee chains are celebrating with deals and promotions, giving coffee-lovers plenty of choices to take advantage of the day.
FREE COFFEE
Cinnabon
Promotion: Free 12 oz. coffee
Flying J
Promotion: One free small coffee
Krispy Kreme
Promotion: Free small ice coffee or any size hot coffee
We see your #NationalCoffeeDay and raise you a #NationalCoffeeWeekend. 9/29 -10/1 (US/CAN) https://t.co/D11P0HDZdy pic.twitter.com/56JzvzXs3J— krispykreme (@krispykreme) September 28, 2017
Pilot
Promotion: One free small coffee
Wawa
Promotion: One free coffee, any size
OTHER PROMOTIONS
Atlas Coffee Club
Promotion: Get a free bag of coffee and pay only the $3.75 shipping fee with code AtlasCoffeeDay17
Caribou
Promotion: 10% of sales on National Coffee Day and throughout the month of October will be donated to the nonprofit Cancer Care.
Coffee Beanery
Promotion: Free shipping with code BESTCOFFEE17
Dunkin' Donuts
Promotion: Buy one hot medium coffee, get another free
Illy
Promotion: 5 coffees for the price of 4 and other deals found on their website
Keurig
Promotion: 20% off pods with code CELEBRATE
Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores
Buy a 24 oz. cup of coffee for $1, and your dollar will be donated to your local Children's Miracle Network hospital.
McDonald's
Promotions: Free cup of coffee with app purchase, and $2 espresso drinks
Peet's
Promotion: Free cup of coffee with bean purchase, which is 25% off
Starbucks
Promotion: In honor of National Coffee Day, the popular chain is switching out its menu boards to feature information about the challenges that coffee farmers face.