FOOD & DRINK

Chipotle gives away free guacamole on National Avocado Day

EMBED </>More Videos

It's National Avacado Day, and if you're in search of some free guacamole, Chiptole's got you covered! (WTVD)

John Clark
It's National Avocado Day, and if you need a way to celebrate you might want to consider Chipotle.

The Mexican restaurant chain is offering free guacamole on an entree, or a free side of guac, with any online and mobile app orders on Tuesday.

Just be sure to you use the seven-digit offer code, "AVOCADO."

There is a limit of one free item per customer while supplies last.

And if you just can't get enough of the green stuff, circle Sept. 16 on your calendar, which is National Guacamole Day.

There are no announcements just yet, but it's a good bet somebody will be offering great guac bargains on that day as well.

Click here for more stories on free food.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodfree foodguacamolechipotle
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
From wings to craft cocktails, here are the Mission's 4 newest businesses
Asian tapas bar Bistro Kazan opens its doors in Lower Nob Hill
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News