FOODIE CALL

The next step for honey lovers: Honey infused with cannabis

EMBED </>More Videos

Felicity Chen adds a spoonful of honey infused with cannabis to her traditional Chinese tea. She started making the cannabis honey to help her mom with asthma. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
Felicity Chen had a problem. Actually, she had a solution for her mother's asthma symptoms -- cannabis. Her problem is that her mother had a bias against cannabis. She saw smoking marijuana as a vice. So Chen looked back at her childhood for a solution.

"Growing up, we used a lot of Eastern medicine, " said Chen. "We've always added some sort of herb to the water and I would drink that to make me feel better."

RELATED: Michelin-style private dinners with cannabis

So Chen began infusing raw honey with cannabinoids and adding a spoonful to her mother's tea. She said her mom saw it as just another herbal treatment, which she was used to taking.

Chen eventually teamed up with Stefan Carpentier, who owns A Jar of Honey, a beehive business in San Jose, to establish beehives near her home so she could source local honey, which is known to alleviate allergies.

They produce several types of cannabis-infused honey under the brand HoneyPot Supply. "Going Up" contains THC, a cannabinoid that produces a psychoactive effect. "Coming Down" contains CBD, another cannabinoid in pot that does not produce a "high" and has been shown to have medical benefits, including reducing inflammation. Honey Pot Supply also started offering a honey with CBD derived from hemp, which means it is more accessible since it can be purchased outside dispensaries.

HoneyPot will be one of the products showcased at the next Thursday Infused dinner, held on June 14 in San Francisco. The dinner highlights local chefs and foods that have been infused with cannabis to enhance the dining experience.

Click here for more stories and videos related to cannabis.

VIDEO: California cannabis cooks taste success in legalization
EMBED More News Videos

People have been cooking with cannabis for years, but the legalization of weed in California has taken it to a new level. Home cooks are sharing their recipes online and professional chefs are hosting multi-course meals.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodabc7 originalsfoodcannabis watchmarijuanamedical marijuanateasfoodie callABC7 Foodie CallHayward
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Michelin-style private dinners with cannabis
FOODIE CALL
How to make the 'Best Damn Cheeseburger'
Gourmet ramen from a SF vending machine
Nafy Flatley's American dream: the baobab fruit juice & bar
A traditional Louisiana crawfish boil in the Bay Area
More foodie call
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Brush fire prompts evacuations for Forest Falls area
Fire watch cameras to be considered in Sonoma Co. and installed within months
Bay Area cave diving expert describes challenges in Thailand rescue
White supremacist posters go up around South Bay
Cal Fire: One killed in Klamathon Fire burning in Siskiyou County
Man in shot several times while allegedly breaking into Richmond home
Good news for Oakland homeless man harassed by 'Jogger Joe'
Show More
'S*** happens': New questions surface about Asiana crash at SFO
Weather Forecast for Saturday morning
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
USPS stamps feature Bay Area photographer's work
Dangerous surf warning for Bay Area beaches
More News