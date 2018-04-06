COFFEE

Dunkin' Donuts giving away free cold brew coffee samples

Participating Dunkin' Donuts nationwide are offering customers a free 3.5 oz cup of cold brew coffee samples on Friday. (WTVD)

Dunkin' Donuts is offering free 3.5 oz cold brew coffee samples on Friday.

You can snag your coffee at participating locations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, April, 6, 2018.

VIDEO: California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings

The giveaway is part of a nationwide cold brew tasting event, giving caffeine lovers the chance to try out the special blend of coffee.

Click here to find out how to get your free cold brew.

Click here for more stories and videos about coffee.
