Dunkin' Donuts giving away free cold brew coffee samples

Dunkin' Donuts is offering free 3.5 oz cold brew coffee samples on Friday.
You can snag your coffee at participating locations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, April, 6, 2018.
VIDEO: California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
The giveaway is part of a nationwide cold brew tasting event, giving caffeine lovers the chance to try out the special blend of coffee.
