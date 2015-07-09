RELATED: 'Cleveland Cookie Lady' shares sinfully delicious cookies with Warriors
Taco Bell contest rules stated that if either NBA finals team won a road game at the home arena of the other team during the finals, everyone would win the taco.
The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 118-113 in Cleveland.
As part of the fast food chain's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, patrons will be eligible for one free Doritos Locos Taco between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.
According to an announcement on Taco Bell's Facebook page, the giveaway is limited to one free taco per person while supplies last.
