FOOD & DRINK

IHOP offering 60-cent pancakes in honor of anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Ihop is bringing back 60 cent pancakes on July 17. (AP Photo/IHOP, Zack Seckler)

What's better than a stack of hot, fluffy pancakes dripping with butter and syrup? Nothing, except perhaps for cheap pancakes.


From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 17, you can celebrate IHOP's 60th birthday with 60-cent short stacks of its famous flapjacks at participating restaurants nationwide.

No coupon is necessary, but the offer is limited to one stack of three pancakes per customer.

RELATED: IHOP acknowledges it faked IHOb name change

On the heels of the announcement that 60-cent pancakes are making a comeback, IHOP also admitted changing its name to IHOB, International House of Burgers, was all a stunt.

The company said in a tweet, "we'd never turn our back on pancakes except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers."

If you feel lied to, you could always cope with cheap pancakes.
Related Topics:
foodbreakfastdealsrestaurantcouponsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Sourdough & Co. brings sandwiches, salads and soup to Dublin
Get to know Berkeley's 3 newest restaurants
SF Eats: Panuchos closes, new Inner Richmond bakery rises, Food Express reborn
Cracked & Battered opens in Potrero Hill
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
President Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
WATCH LIVE: Bear spotted roaming LA neighborhood
Officials: 3 more arrests made in brutal Aptos hammer attack
2 killed, 1 injured after plane crash near Truckee Airport, officials say
MGM Resorts sues Las Vegas shooting victims
Will cryptocurrency become a part of everyday life?
Daly City police sergeant passes away in his sleep
Obama gives Trump sharp rebuke in Mandela address on values
Show More
FBI offers $20K reward after man killed at Oakland bus stop
Man accused of raping 4 women in Bay Area due in court
London woman impaled by beach umbrella in New Jersey
Tour buses may be banned near 'Full House' home in SF
Las Vegas police release dashcam video of deadly shootout
More News