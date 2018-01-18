KRISPY KREME

Krispy Kreme asking fans to vote on new doughnut flavor

(Krispy Kreme)

The makers of Krispy Kreme doughnuts are looking to introduce a new flavor and you can help.

From now until Monday, you can vote on which new mouth-watering glaze will cover the donuts. You get to choose from blueberry, caramel, lemon and maple.

The website allows one vote per day. Last year the company turned its donuts green for Saint Patrick's Day and created a chocolate glaze to celebrate the eclipse.

Krispy Kreme will announce the winner on January 25.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodkrispy kremedonutsbreakfastdesserts
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Report reveals Krispy Kreme owner may buy Dunkin' Donuts
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More krispy kreme
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News