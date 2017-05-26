CHIPOTLE

LIST: Bay Area Chipotle stores hit by data breach

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Malicious computer software stole some customers' card numbers, expiration dates, and internal verification codes between March 24 and April 18.

Chipotle first reported the breach last month, but is now revealing specific locations including several stores in the Bay Area including 11 stores in San Francisco, three in Oakland, and 13 in San Jose.

Here's the full list:

San Francisco
525 Market Street
50 California Street
400 Howard Street, Suite 110
333 Jefferson St, Suite 104
3251 20th Avenue, Space #OP183
2675 Geary Boulevard, Suite E105
232 O'Farrell
211 Sutter Street
1523 Sloat Blvd.
126 New Montgomery Street
109 4th Street, Space 10
Oakland
8460 Edgewater Drive, Suite C
3271 Lakeshore Ave
3017 Broadway

San Jose
975 The Alameda, Suite 10
925 Blossom Hill Road, 1645
5670 Cottle Rd 95123
540 Newhall Drive, Suite 10
4180 North 1st Street
369 S. Winchester Blvd
361 N. Capitol Ave.
2990 East Capitol Expressway, Suite 40
2007 Camden Ave., #50
1751 N. First Street
1645 Saratoga Ave.
1110 Blossom Hill, Suite 30
1095 East Brokaw Road, Suite 70
Click here to search for other Bay Area cities that might have been affected.
