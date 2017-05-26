LIST: Bay Area Chipotle stores hit by data breach

Malicious computer software stole some customers' card numbers, expiration dates, and internal verification codes between March 24 and April 18.Chipotle first reported the breach last month, but is now revealing specific locations including several stores in the Bay Area including 11 stores in San Francisco, three in Oakland, and 13 in San Jose.Here's the full list:525 Market Street50 California Street400 Howard Street, Suite 110333 Jefferson St, Suite 1043251 20th Avenue, Space #OP1832675 Geary Boulevard, Suite E105232 O'Farrell211 Sutter Street1523 Sloat Blvd.126 New Montgomery Street109 4th Street, Space 108460 Edgewater Drive, Suite C3271 Lakeshore Ave3017 Broadway975 The Alameda, Suite 10925 Blossom Hill Road, 16455670 Cottle Rd 95123540 Newhall Drive, Suite 104180 North 1st Street369 S. Winchester Blvd361 N. Capitol Ave.2990 East Capitol Expressway, Suite 402007 Camden Ave., #501751 N. First Street1645 Saratoga Ave.1110 Blossom Hill, Suite 301095 East Brokaw Road, Suite 70