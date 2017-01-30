HOUSTON --The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons face off in Super Bowl 51 this Sunday, so to help all the superstitious fans out there, Grubhub has revealed the top good luck foods ordered in Boston, Atlanta and across the nation.
Most popular game day foods overall
- Smoked wings
- Buffalo wings
- Barbecue wings
- Spinach and artichoke dip
- Boneless wings
- Breaded wings
- Stuffed pizza
- Cheese pizza
- Loaded cheese fries
- Crispy thin crust pizza
Good Luck foods for the New England Patriots:
- Saag paneer
- Carne asada
- Crispy chicken sandwich
- Unagi roll
- Breadsticks
- Tom kha soup
- Chicken chow mein
- Bacon egg and cheese sandwiches
- Chicken shish kabob
- Boneless wings
Good Luck foods for the Atlanta Falcons:
- Chicken noodle soup
- Chicken salad
- Saag paneer
- Negi hamachi roll
- Barbecue pork
- Stromboli
- Buffalo wings
- Chocolate chip cookies
- Fish tacos
- Jalapeno poppers
Remember superstitions are only silly if they don't work!
A few fun food facts:
- Chicken wings lead food orders with the most popular kinds being smoked, buffalo, honey barbecue and Korean fried chicken wings
- Chicken wing orders spike 93% on Super Bowl Sunday
- Nachos spike 28% on Super Bowl Sunday
- Most popular dips ordered include spinach & artichoke, buffalo chicken and ranch