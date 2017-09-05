FOOD & DRINK

National Cheese Pizza Day

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the most popular varieties of pizza gets its honor on the fifth of September. (WPVI)

Tuesday is National Cheese Pizza Day!

One of the most popular varieties of pizza gets its honor on the fifth of September.

Pizza has become one of America's favorite meals. In fact, Americans eat approximately 350 slices of pizza per second.

The first pizza establishment in the United States opened in 1905 in New York's Little Italy.

However, some believe the beginnings of pizza occured in Ancient Greece. The Greeks would cover their bread with oils, herbs, and cheese.

The tomato was not a staple addition to the pizza until the 1700s. Before that, they were thought to be poisonous and unfit for consumption.

To celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day, head to your favorite pizza place or make your own homemade pizza!

Related Topics:
foodpizzacheese
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice Latte season is here
Pizza Hut delivers pizzas to Harvey victims by kayak
Trapped bakers bake up a storm during Harvey
Low-fat diets may lead to early death, expert say
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trump administration to phase out DACA program
VIDEO: Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants
Gilroy brush fire prompts partial park closure near middle school
Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 5 storm
1 dead after car struck by train in Redwood City
Washington, New York plan to sue Trump if he ends DACA
Nurse who was arrested says officer was on a 'warpath'
Owl attacks startle residents in Kansas City: "I won't go out at night"
Show More
Bay Area firefighters receive hero's welcome after helping with Harvey
San Francisco officials plan to fight for Dreamers, DACA
Bay Area kids sell lemonade to help aid Harvey victims in Texas
Bay Area nonprofit helps farmers in war-torn lands heal history
Wildfires cast eerie haze over Bay Area
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday
Trump administration to phase out DACA program
VIDEO: Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants
Owl attacks startle residents in Kansas City: "I won't go out at night"
More Video