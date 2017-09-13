FOOD & DRINK

Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' can get you a trip to Italy

(Shutterstock)

Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Pass will give some diners a chance to eat spaghetti in Italy.

This year the Italian-style chain will celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl. The pass lets people eat as much unlimited pasta, sauces, toppings, soup or salads as they want for eight weeks for $100.

For an extra $100, 50 people also will be able to buy an eight-day trip to Italy for two. The chain says the April trip includes airfare, a hotel and meals. The exclusive pasta passes and pasta passports will be available here for one hour only beginning Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

Olive Garden says it sold 21,000 passes in one second last year.
