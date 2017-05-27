BUZZWORTHY

Pink pineapples are now on sale and taking over social media

EMBED </>More Videos

Just in time for summer and to cash in on the unicorn and millennial pink fads, pink pineapples are now on Instagram and in markets! (KTRK)

Just in time for summer and to cash in on the unicorn and millennial pink fads, pink pineapples are now on Instagram and in markets!

Companies like Del Monte and Dole have been developing the pineapples since 2005, but now they are finally able to start selling the genetically modified, but pretty fruit in stores.

Despite the fact that this has been in the works for 12 years, pink pineapples feel like the epitome of 2017 pop-culture.

Pineapple decorations and pineapples used as mugs are already popular and now they've been "unicorned." Early adopters say the pink pineapple tastes much like its predecessor, but sweeter.

The FDA approved the modification, explaining that the fruit growers changed certain enzymes which give pineapples their yellow hue into pink pigment by adding Lycopene.

Lycopene is the pigment that makes tomatoes red and watermelons pink, so the FDA says it is commonly and safely consumed.

The new species Ananas comosus has been given the more consumer-friendly nickname of "Rosé." However, in stores you'll see it listed as "extra sweet pink flesh pineapple," so that people expecting yellow fruit won't get confused by new variety.

One thing is for sure, you'll soon be seeing them all over Instagram this summer, along with unicorn pool floats and one-piece statement bathing suits.
Related Topics:
foodinstagramtrendu.s. & worldbuzzworthytrending
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Publicist says music legend Gregg Allman has died
Guardians of the Galaxy -- Mission: BREAKOUT! opens Saturday
Watch these elephants have fun in their pool
Bride has 92-year-old Marine uncle as her 'something blue'
More buzzworthy
FOOD & DRINK
Chipotle says customer credit card info was stolen in April hack
LIST: Bay Area Chipotle stores hit by data breach
6 reasons Five Guys beats all other fast food burgers, hands down
How do you decide which kind of wine to buy?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
18 units damaged in Fremont storage facility fire
Publicist says music legend Gregg Allman has died
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
6 players charged, Napa hazing investigation continues
Family of victim in fatal Oregon stabbing involving hate speech say he died in 'act of bravery'
Teen rescues brother from Hayward house fire
President Trump concludes whirlwind overseas tour
Show More
UK reduces terror threat level from 'critical' to 'severe'
Investigators work to find cause of plane crash in Concord
Chipotle says customer credit card info was stolen in April hack
VIDEO: Massive blue whale washes ashore in Bolinas
6 Napa High School football players charged in hazing scandal
More News
Top Video
18 units damaged in Fremont storage facility fire
VIDEO: Watch incredible time lapse drawing of Warriors' Steph Curry at ABC7
Chipotle says customer credit card info was stolen in April hack
Investigators work to find cause of plane crash in Concord
More Video