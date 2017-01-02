FOOD & DRINK

San Francisco crab fisherman continue West Coast strike
EMBED </>More News Videos

Crab season in the Bay Area has come to a screeching halt after fisherman vow to stay docked in solidarity with the massive West Coast strike continuing over a price dispute. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Crab season in the Bay Area is on hold. San Francisco fishermen vow to stay docked while a large West Coast strike continues over a price dispute.

RELATED: SF fishermen cautiously optimistic of 2016 crab season

The Crab Boat Owners Association said, "Everyone is in solidarity and staying tied up," after phone meetings Monday morning with other crab fishermen up and down the coast.

The strike began in Humbolt County last Wednesday after a large buyer, Pacific Choice, tried to renegotiate the price per pound from $3.00 to $2.75.

"The holidays are over and some of the bigger buyers think they have to go into the freezer with it and so they want to get it for less," said Larry Collins of the Crab Boat Owners Association.

Pacific Choice did not return ABC7 News' request for a statement.

Even though San Francisco fishermen are still getting $3.00. They will stay idle while the strike continues.

J.T. Bednarek is a retired United Auto Workers Union member visiting from Detroit. He refused to boy any crab Monday. "Even though we're cross country and there is a difference between autos and crabs, but still, it's the brotherhood of the union," he said.

Tim Cepp of Marin County thinks tourists at Fisherman's Wharf will see a spike in the price. "Some people coming from out of state, out of the country, only have a couple of days, they might pay a lot," he said.

When asked if he believes the price will go up Cepp said, "I think it's going to go up until they get rid of what they have."

Antonelli's Meat Fish and Poultry ran out before New Year's Eve.

"We had enough to cover order but on the 31st people came in and there was nothing, so that hurts," said Dominic Antonelli.

RELATED: Commercial crab season kicks off in Bay Area

He hopes the dispute will end soon. Crab season is meant to continue through June 30.
Related Topics:
foodfishinganimalanimalsfood safetyfishcalifornia department of fish and wildlifeSan FranciscoEmbarcadero
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Want to try a $2,000 pizza? Yes, it does have gold on it
Pasta Pomodoro closing hard on employees
Union Square restaurants close to dismay of customers
Bay Area Pasta Pomodoro restaurants close abruptly
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Burglars target homes for sale in Livermore
Vallejo 'gone girl' kidnapping victim speaks out on social media
Wet, cold weather brings snow to some Bay Area peaks
For Trump, the 1980s still hold relevance
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
New year brings new minimum wage for many Bay Area cities
49ers CEO Jed York speaks on firing GM and coach
Show More
VIDEO: Miss NYE fireworks in San Francisco? Here's the whole show
WILDCARD: Raiders face Texans Saturday on ABC7
First Bay Area baby of 2017 born to Marine family
Dick Clark Productions rejects Mariah Carey's sabotage claim
New 2017 driving laws in California
More News
Top Video
Burglars target homes for sale in Livermore
New year brings new minimum wage for many Bay Area cities
San Francisco company compares gloves you can wear while texting
Wet, cold weather brings snow to some Bay Area peaks
More Video