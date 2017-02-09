MCDONALD'S

Snow crab sandwich debuts at South Bay McDonald's

ABC7 News' David Louie samples the new crab sandwich at South Bay McDonald's on Feb. 9, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
When you think of McDonald's, you might think hamburgers or french fries. You probably don't think of snow crab, but that's what some Bay Area locations are rolling out starting Thursday.

Some South Bay McDonalds introduced Gilroy Garlic Fries and they were an instant hit. The same owner is again tapping into the Bay Area food scene for inspiration.

The McDonalds Crab Sandwich starts with Atlantic snow crab, celery, and seasoned mayonnaise. Then lettuce and tomato is added all to a sourdough bun. It's the fast food version of a gourmet sandwich.

"It's going to be a bit difficult, a fast food restaurant can be," said Cosme Fagundo, who owns the franchise where the sandwich will be tried.

The recipe was developed by Bay Area chef Ryan Scott, host of the show Food Rush on the Livewell network.

At 410 calories and costing $8.99 the crab sandwich targets more of an upscale crowd which may help boost McDonalds' bottom line.

The national chain saw its sales drop by 1.3 percent in the last quarter of 2016.

You can sample the crab sandwich at three locations in San Jose and one in Santa Clara.

2191 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA 95125
2699 Union Ave, San Jose, CA 95124
4838 San Felipe Road, San Jose, CA 95135
3509 Homestead Road, Santa Clara, CA 95051

If it's a hit, it could be offered soon at 250 Bay Area McDonald's locations.
