Some Starbucks stores are closed due to computer system outage

An affected Starbucks store in Fresno, Calif. (VanessaABC30/Twitter)

Some Starbucks stores were experiencing a computer system outage on Tuesday, and customers around the country took to social media to post about which stores were closed.

A representative from Starbucks could not tell ABC the number of stores affected but said "it's a lot."

Starbucks loyalists took to social media to lament the stores that had closed, while other customers said that their local stores were giving out free coffee since the outage did not allow Starbucks to accept payment.



The outage comes just days after a massive global cyber attack.
