FOOD & DRINK

Squirrel vs. crow in battle over pizza slice

Left: (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh); Right: (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

February 9 is National Pizza Pie Day in the United States, but it looks like our neighbors to the north have started the celebration early.

Everyone knows the last slice is the most valuable slice and it's worth fighting for if you truly love pizza.

One lucky squirrel hits the jackpot after finding a stray slice of pizza on a street in Nova Scotia. Then a thieving crow swoops in to swipe the newfound snack out of its grasp.

Like any last slice battle, it comes down to who really wants it more.


The squirrel hides under a car, makes a break for it, and even drops the slice to charge the crow at one point.

This thriller ends with a cliffhanger. Hopefully, all is revealed in the next episode. (Also, maybe a little clarification from the source on whether or not that's actually a chipmunk.)
Related Topics:
foodpizzasquirrelviralyoutube
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Snow crab sandwich debuts at South Bay McDonald's
Happy Pizza Day!
Happy National Bagel Day!
Stanford students make beer using 5,000-year-old recipe
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Marin County residents make most of storm
Two injured in San Francisco Muni train shooting
Napa County fights through mudslides, rain
Trump responds to ruling on travel ban: 'See you in court'
Warriors take on OKC Thunder Saturday on ABC7
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Michael Finney will answer consumer questions in Daly City
Show More
Drivers in Sonoma get stuck in flooded roads
Construction worker hit by truck killed in Santa Cruz County
Weather forecast for Friday morning
Preparation, tech toys help Peninsula residents dodge worst of storm
SF resident from Syria reacts to Trump travel ban ruling
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos event
More Photos