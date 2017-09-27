Two popular restaurant chains will be donating profits to help with relief for hurricane victims.Texas Roadhouse will be donating all of their profits from today to the American Red Cross. The company announced last week more than 500 of its locations nationwide will participate in the event.From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., 100 percent of profits will go to help those affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.Texas Roadhouse has multiple locations in the Bay Area.