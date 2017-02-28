HOUSTON --Trader Joe's has issued a voluntary recall for its unsweetened apple sauce products.
The company said there is a potential presence of glass in the apple sauce. The recall is effective for the "First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce," the "Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce," and Trader Joe's "All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce."
All affected products have been removed from store shelves, Trader Joe's said.
Anyone with the recalled products are urged to not eat the apple sauce and return it to any Trader Joe's store for a full refund.
A full list of the recall can be found on the store's website.