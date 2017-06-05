Wine sells for $2M at Napa charity auction

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --A lot of money is headed to charity thanks to generous donors at a weekend fundraiser.
Napa Valley Vintners say the numbers are in for this year's Auction Napa Valley.
They raised $15.7 million! The money will benefit community health and children's education programs in Napa County.
VIDEO: DroneView7 captures drone flying over wine country in Napa
The four-day fundraiser raised a million dollars more than last year.
Some of the top selling items came from Colgin Cellars. One person paid $2.1 million dollars for a collection of their 2007 wines - including a trip to France.
RELATED: How do you decide which kind of wine to buy? 7 on Your Side investigates