Wine sells for $2M at Napa charity auction

A lot of money is headed to charity thanks to generous donors at a weekend fundraiser. Napa Valley Vintners say the numbers are in for this year's Auction Napa Valley They raised $15.7 million! The money will benefit community health and children's education programs in Napa County.The four-day fundraiser raised a million dollars more than last year.Some of the top selling items came from Colgin Cellars . One person paid $2.1 million dollars for a collection of their 2007 wines - including a trip to France.