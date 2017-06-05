WINE

Wine sells for $2M at Napa charity auction

A woman enjoys a red wine in this undated photo. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
A lot of money is headed to charity thanks to generous donors at a weekend fundraiser.

Napa Valley Vintners say the numbers are in for this year's Auction Napa Valley.

They raised $15.7 million! The money will benefit community health and children's education programs in Napa County.

VIDEO: DroneView7 captures drone flying over wine country in Napa

The four-day fundraiser raised a million dollars more than last year.

Some of the top selling items came from Colgin Cellars. One person paid $2.1 million dollars for a collection of their 2007 wines - including a trip to France.

RELATED: How do you decide which kind of wine to buy? 7 on Your Side investigates
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodwinewine industrycharitiesauctionnapa countychildreneducationhealthNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WINE
BottleRock Napa festival kicks off amid heightened security
Tens of thousands of people flocking to Napa for BottleRock
Vendors, locals prepare for 120,000 at BottleRock Napa festival
Drones bring gorgeous views and tasty wine to Napa
More wine
FOOD & DRINK
Warriors' Kevin Durant appears to stare down Rihanna
Warriors-inspired doughnuts are hit at San Francisco bakery
National Doughnut Day: Where to get free doughnuts
Bay Area, Cleveland food banks compete in fundraising challenge
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Source: 2 arrested for Ghost Ship fire that killed 36 people
Bill Cosby trial begins
Trump to embrace privatization of air traffic control system
Suspect in attack of man with cerebral palsy back in custody
Warriors and Cavs headed to Cleveland for NBA Finals
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off today
5 dead in shooting at business near Orlando
Show More
Overturned vehicle cleared from WB lanes of Bay Bridge
Immigrant advocates demand release of 2 Bay Area men
London attack: More detentions in hunt for accomplices
London Bridge terror attack victims
Historic Berkeley church reopens after devastating fire
More News
Photos
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 1
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind the scenes of 2017 NBA Finals
More Photos