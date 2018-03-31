Officers arrested a man who got into an argument with other customers in the drive-through of a Fremont McDonald's Friday and fired a fusillade of bullets into their car, police said.The case began around 2:47 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a shooting at the McDonald's at the intersection of Decoto Road and Fremont Boulevard.The three victims told the officers they had been in the drive-through line when they had a verbal disagreement with the man in the car behind them.About five minutes later, as they were eating their meal in the parking lot, the man returned in his car and fired several rounds at them, according to police.The people who were fired on weren't hurt, police said.Officers tracked down the suspect vehicle in the Cabrillo neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police. They monitored the vehicle, and when the suspect left the house around 4 p.m., officers took him into custody with the help of a SWAT team.No one was hurt in the arrest, police said.Officers took the suspect to the police department to speak with detectives. The incident is being investigated as an attempted homicide, police said.No further details were released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Butcher at Bbutcherfremont.gov or call (510) 790-6900. Tips may be anonymously texted to "Tip FremontPD" at 899-777.