Friends remember Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber as the mama of their "crue"

Friends of Staycee Etcheber wear a button to remember her after she was tragically killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Stacee Etcheber was the mama of her crue, spelled c-r-u-e as in Motley.

RELATED: Family says Stacee Etcheber likely died trying to help others

"That was just her, she was the mama, always and I don't know, I don't know what I'm gonna do, I don't know what I'm gonna do," said friend Stacy Reno.

Etcheber's best friends say they have no doubt she gave her life to save someone else's.

"Whether she was shielding someone, a young person, someone in need, carrying someone on her back no doubt she would have done it," said friend Joan Busby.

She loved fiercely, especially her children 10-year-old Vinnie and 12-year-old Alivia.

"Every time the phone rang they jumped, 'Is that my daddy did he find my mommy,' There was many of those leading up to the final phone call," said Reno.

RELATED: Family confirms wife of SFPD officer killed in Las Vegas

The outpouring of support for the children and Stacee's husband San Francisco Police Officer Vinnie Etcheber has been tremendous including at a candlelight vigil held earlier this week.

"Now I find myself thinking to myself, we got you, cause she said it every day to one of us at least, don't worry, I got you, I got you," said Busby.

The 'crue' now wears Stacee over their hearts. A friend had buttons made with her picture.

"Yeah, right where she should be," said Reno tearfully.

It can be rare to develop unbreakable friendships later in life.
VIDEO: Family says Staycee Etcheber's spirit will be missed dearly

"I just found a kindred spirit in her," said friend Roxanne Davis.

"As I've gotten older I realize it's not just a friendship it's a relationship," said Reno.

But with the right spirit at the helm, relationship goals like these seem more attainable.

Click here to help Stacee's family in their time of need.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingmemorialinvestigationhomicideSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Family confirms wife of SFPD officer killed in Las Vegas
VIDEO: Family says 'Stacee Etcheber's spirit will be missed dearly'
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
VIDEO: Bay Area survivors of Las Vegas mass shooting share their stories
Family says Stacee Etcheber likely died trying to help others
Top Stories
Chinese fans flock to see Golden State Warriors
Bay Area native pilots gear up for high-flying SF Fleet Week
Commuters confused about new express lanes coming to I-680
Jeff Sessions ends transgender workplace protections
Berkeley Center for New Media hosts free speech discussion at UC Berkeley
Conservative student organization sues UC Berkeley after 'Free Speech Week'
Why this year's Harvest Moon will be unique
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
Show More
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Gov. Brown signs bill expanding protections for undocumented immigrants
VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?
Dannon breaks ties with Cam Newton after he laughed at female reporter's question
Parents of Bay Area Vegas victim speak out
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
More Photos