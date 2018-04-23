Gas leak at San Francisco homeless shelter sends 12 to hospital

Officials said a possible gas leak at a homeless shelter near Geary and Polk streets San Francisco made some people sick Monday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Several ambulances arrived at Geary and Polk Streets in San Francisco to help people who were complaining of dizziness and nausea after a gas pipeline was accidentally ruptured.

"Upon arrival, the fire department discovered that a construction company had punctured a two-inch gas main and there was a heavy smell of gas," said Jose Velo, Division Chief with the San Francisco Fire Department. The construction work was being done on Cedar Street, the alley next to the Next Door homeless shelter. Workers and clients of the shelter were told to evacuate. Some of them became ill. Twelve people were being treated. All of them were taken to area hospitals

Renee Owens, a worker at the shelter had a mask on while describing what had happened. "I don't want to breathe this gas. They told us to evacuate the building," said Owens who was waiting to be picked up by her daughter.

According to a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department, PG&E crews were quickly on scene and managed to clamp the line within 35 minutes. The area was cordoned off for several hours after the incident. The matter is under investigation.

