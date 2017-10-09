Go on the front lines with first responders during North Bay wildfires

by JuanCarlos Guerrero
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters from as far south as San Diego have responded to the massive wildfires in the North Bay.

RELATED: North Bay fires rage leaving visions of apocalypse behind

But fire crews weren't the only ones putting themselves at risk. Nurses and California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the emergency.

Watch the video in the player above to see more on the North Bay Wildfires.
Click here for resources, videos, stories, and photos related to the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefightersfire departmentsdeadly firefire deathfatal fireNorth Bay Firesevacuationnapa countysonoma countySanta RosaNapaHealdsburg
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: North Bay Fires rage leaving visions of apocalypse behind
10 fire-related deaths confirmed as North Bay blazes continue -- WATCH LIVE
North Bay hospitals evacuate patients, prepare for worst as fires rage on
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
Napa animal shelter becomes save haven for pets during raging wildfires
Wildfire destroys Mill Valley fire chief's home as he works to help others
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes San Jose area
North Bay fires causing dangerous air quality in Bay Area
Show More
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
Keysight Technologies destroyed by Santa Rosa wildfire
RESOURCES: Getting in touch, marking yourself safe in North Bay fires
VIDEO: Large plume of smoke sits over North Bay
VIDEO: Homes destroyed as wildfires rage through North Bay
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Raging fires destroy thousands of acres in North Bay
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
More Photos