Grant fire jumps, forces closure of I-580 in Livermore

The Grant Fire near Altamont has grown to 500 acres, jumping Interstate Highway 580 and closing both directions of the highway, according to Alameda County fire officials.The blaze is 25 percent contained, according to officials, and firefighters are making further progress.The highway is closed from North Flynn Road near Livermore to Grant Line Road near Tracy, according to the California Highway Patrol.Fire officials said at 6:40 p.m. that there is no visibility in the area due to thick, black smoke. No injuries have been reported.A Sig-alert was issued at 6:29 p.m. and there is currently no estimated time of opening, according to the CHP.