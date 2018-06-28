Grass fire in Benicia prompts brief closure of I-780

Fire danger increasing next 2 days for parts of the Bay Area so please be vigilant. https://t.co/HSlcKvSuHJ — Sandhya Patel (@SandhyaABC7) June 29, 2018

A grass fire prompted the closure of all lanes of Interstate 780 in Benicia Thursday evening. Crews arrived on scene quickly to get the smoke and fire under control.Fire season has reared its ugly head in Lake County, with the Pawnee fire growing well over 10,000 acres.Fire officials are well aware of the dangers involved, even with a grass fire like this.