With Halloween just a month away, there is word from the Central Valley growers that extreme heat from this summer may cut into this year's pumpkin supplies.It's the beginning of the season for East Bay pumpkin patches and by the looks of it -- things will be good, especially to those who make getting there early a priority."We always come here early -- we come here to play," said shopper Renee Cook.Watch the video in the player above for the full story.