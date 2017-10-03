Guitarist who survived Las Vegas mass shooting changes mind about 2nd amendment

Josh Abbott Band guitarist Caleb Keeter shared his new view of 2nd Amendment rights in a post to Twitter. (@calebkeeter/Twitter | Getty Images)

A guitarist who survived yesterday's deadly shooting in Las Vegas turned to Twitter to share that he is no longer a proponent of the 2nd amendment.

Caleb Keeter of Josh Abbott Band said he supported the 2nd amendment his entire life, "Until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was."


Keeter said members of his band's crew had legal firearms on their bus, but they were of no use during the tragic shooting. He was scared for his life, saying he wrote a goodbye to his parents and the love his life.


"We need gun control RIGHT. NOW," he said in his post. "My biggest regret is that I stubbornly didn't realize it until my brothers on the road and myself were threatened by it."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingmass shootingsecond amendmentgun control
Load Comments
Top Stories
Family confirms wife of SFPD officer killed in Las Vegas
Vegas hospitals overwhelmed as dozens killed, hundreds wounded
Twin sisters shot in Las Vegas recount how they survived
Musician leads group into freezer for safety during Las Vegas shooting
Gilroy couple describes terrifying Vegas shooting
Bay Area witnesses describe deadly Vegas shooting as war scene
ABC7 I-Team profiles Las Vegas mass shooting suspect
San Francisco to increase security in light of Las Vegas shooting
Show More
Rock legend Tom Petty dies at 66, spokeswoman confirms
Celebrities mourn the loss of Tom Petty
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Volunteers donate blood to help Las Vegas shooting victims
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
More Photos