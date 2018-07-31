ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Brain health

BEYOND THE HEADLINES

This edition of Beyond the Headlines focuses on brain health. We spoke with two California doctors with controversial books that say our brain health can be dramatically improved by changes in diet and lifestyle. (KGO)

This edition of Beyond the Headlines focuses on brain health. We spoke with two California doctors with controversial books that say our brain health can be dramatically improved by changes in diet and lifestyle.

Dr. Steven Gundry, world renowned heart surgeon, is one of our studio guests. He wrote "The Plant Paradox."

RELATED: Here's how patients say they reversed early Alzheimer's symptoms

Dr. Dale Bredesen, founding president of the Buck Institute on Aging and a neuroscientist, wrote "The End of Alzheimer's."

We searched for and found women who embraced their protocols and either improved mental clarity or reversed early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson also revealed that she saw improvement in an autoimmune disorder and lost a significant amount of weight by changing her eating plan.

We offer several tips to help people begin the process of improving their brain health. We're also offering several resources to help families already dealing with brain disease.

STUDIO GUESTS:

Stephen Gundry, M.D.
Cardiologist
gundrymd.com

Twitter: @DrGundry
Facebook: @GundryMD
Instagram: @drstevengundry

Dale Bredesen, M.D.
Neuroscientist
drbredesen.com
Twitter: @DrDaleBredesen
Facebook: @drdalebredesen
ADDITIONAL RESOURCE:

Montreal Cognitive Assessment
mocatest.org

To connect with Cheryl Jennings:
Twitter: @CherylABC7
Instagram: @cherylabc7
Facebook: @CherylJenningsABC7

