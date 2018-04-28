HEALTH & FITNESS

Alameda firefighter-paramedics deliver baby girl in ambulance

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
Alameda firefighters provided a rolling delivery room for a pregnant woman Friday, the fire department reported on social media.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, the department's Engine 1 and Medic 1 responded to a call for a pregnant woman in labor at her Alameda home, fire officials said.

Five Alameda firefighters assisted her into Medic 1, which is one of the department's three ambulances. While en route to the hospital on Interstate Highway 880, firefighter-paramedics helped deliver a healthy baby girl, according to Capt. Jim Colburn.

"Both mom and daughter are doing well," fire officials said on Facebook. "Congratulations to the family!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbirthfirefightersambulancebabychildrenAlameda
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
New Bayview growers market debuts Saturday
Surgeons' group: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old South Bay girl
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News