HEALTH & FITNESS

People born in the 90's face increased risk of colon cancers

A patient is seen in a hospital in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you were born in the 1990's a new study suggests your risk of getting colon or rectal cancer is rising.

Researchers at the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute conducted the study.

They found that people born in the 90's have twice the risk of colon cancer, and five times the risk of rectal cancer than if they had been born in 1950.

The data was taken from 500,000 cases of colorectal cancer over 40 years and does not indicate why the rates are rising.
Related Topics:
healthhospitalcancerpatient deathdoctors
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Bay Area researchers to probe teen brains to study development
Person affiliated with Fairfield school diagnosed with tuberculosis
March of Dimes kicks off in San Francisco
Magnets offer hope for people with sleep apnea
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teen among 3 killed in small plane crash on SJ bound flight
Airport worker describes scene before deadly Riverside crash
11 injured during Mardi Gras parade in Alabama
Trump set to make his 'biggest speech yet' in joint address to Congress
Kellyanne Conway Oval Office photos spark debate
Serena Williams surprises two guys to match at SF park
San Francisco doctors reflect on evolution of AIDS treatment
Show More
Trump makes unsupported claim that Obama was 'behind' town hall protests
77-year-old woman killed walking to crash scene in Pittsburg
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Trader Joe's issues recall for apple sauce products
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
More News
Photos
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
More Photos