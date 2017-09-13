HEALTH & FITNESS

Hundreds of Alameda residents warned to not use water

Hundreds of residents are being told not to use the water in Alameda. East Bay MUD issued the warning last night to residents. (KGO-TV)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of residents are being told not to use the water in Alameda. East Bay MUD issued the warning last night to residents in 267 home in and near Alameda Point.

Officials did not say what the problem is but emphasized you should not use the water for anything, including drinking.

"I've been drinking the water all week. And like two days I tried it and it takes like plastic," said Felicia Martinez, Alameda resident.

Sky7 was over the Alameda Point Collaborative on West Ranger Avenue this morning as officials handed out water to affected residents. Anyone can go there for free water until the problem is resolved.
