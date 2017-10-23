JIMMY KIMMEL

Jimmy Kimmel celebrates children's hospitals as son Billy turns six months

(Randy Holmes/ABC|JimmyKimmel/Instagram)

Nearly six months after sharing an emotional plea following his son's open heart surgery, Kimmel had nothing but happy news to share about his son's health.

"Young Billy is six months old today," he wrote on Instagram Saturday. "He is healthy and happy and we are all very grateful for your prayers, good wishes, thoughts and support of @ChildrensLA and children's hospitals in your area."


Kimmel's young son first came into the spotlight barely a week after he was born. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host returned to the show to explain that Billy had to undergo open heart surgery.


During that monologue, which now has more than 11 million views, Kimmel reflected on how difficult it is to be the parent of a baby with a health condition.

"If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make. I think that's something that whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?" he said. "No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life."

Kimmel said at the time that his son would need another open-heart surgery in three to six months. He'll also need a procedure to replace the valve, probably in his early teens.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchildrenChildren's Hospital Los Angelesjimmy kimmelbabychildren's health
Load Comments
JIMMY KIMMEL
David Letterman returns to late-night
Kimmel gives emotional monologue after Vegas shooting
Pumpkin spice pizza sparks debate about fall favorite
Emma Watson and more read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Kimmel'
More jimmy kimmel
HEALTH & FITNESS
Bay Area LIFE: The gift of music therapy
Stanford offers cutting edge cancer treatment
Study: Too much exercise can lead to death
Toddler denied kidney transplant because father violated probation
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Uber driver shot in San Bruno after picking up passengers at SFO
Trial set to begin for suspect in Kate Steinle murder case
Healing begins at Santa Rosa school after wildfires
Napa community comes together to aid fire victims
San Francisco 49ers honor Dwight Clark at Levi's Stadium
Wildfire evacuations lifted for residents in portions of Glen Ellen
49ers 0-7 after 40-10 loss to Cowboys
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in East Bay
Show More
Police and firefighters rescue 2-year-old boy locked in car
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
3 arrested in homicide at Fremont-Newark area hotel
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Livermore
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
More Photos